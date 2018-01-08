Police: Caldwell woman tried to hire hitman to kill husband

(Photo: Canyon County Jail)

CALDWELL -- A Caldwell woman is behind bars - again - after police say she attempted to put a hit out on her soon-to-be-ex-husband.

Police say 23-year-old Tiffany Diane Knapp reached out to an individual over text message, offering to hire that person to shoot and kill her husband.

But instead of carrying out the murder plot, the person told Knapp's husband about the suspect's plan. The intended victim called police Thursday.

When detectives interviewed Knapp, she confessed that she had been planning to kill her husband in order to get sole custody of the couple's children, police say.

Knapp was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail on charges of criminal solicitation to commit murder, probation violation and no-contact order violation.

Court records show that Knapp was sentenced to ten years in prison in April in a felony child abuse case, but a judge ordered the entire sentence suspended and she was placed on probation instead.

In that case, officers and Child Protective Services workers found Knapp's eight-month-old daughter emaciated and near-death from starving.

Knapp admitted that she had fed the infant only Kool-Aid and watered-down milk.

Medical personnel later told police the baby girl would have died of malnutrition within days without intervention. She was placed into foster care, where she gained more than four pounds over the next 20 days.

Criminal solicitation to commit murder carries the same penalties as attempted murder.

