Police: Caldwell woman led chase in stolen car

Cheryl Heredia (Photo: Caldwell Police)

CALDWELL -- A Caldwell woman is behind bars after police say she led them on a car chase early Friday morning.

The pursuit began after a Caldwell Police officer spotted a stolen vehicle near Linden Street and Colorado Avenue at 2:24 a.m.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver - later identified as 32-year-old Cheryl Heredia - stopped only briefly before driving away again, police say.

Police say they pursued Heredia as she got onto Interstate 84 headed toward Nampa. Idaho State Police put down stop sticks around milepost 33, flattening the suspect's tires as she drove over them.

Heredia pulled off the road, got out and ran away, according to police, but officers chased after her and caught up. She was taken into custody and booked into the Canyon County Jail on felony charges of eluding and grand theft, as well as misdemeanors for driving without privledges, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting and obstructing officers.

No one was hurt in the chase, police say.

