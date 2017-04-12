Police: Caldwell man shoots at neighbor during argument

David Lotz (Photo: Canyon County Sheriff's Office)

CALDWELL - A Caldwell man was arrested Tuesday night after police said he shot at a neighbor during an argument.

David Lotz was booked into the Canyon County Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling after the shooting, which happened around 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of Carter Court.

Police said Lotz walked to a neighbor's home and confronted him in his doorway about a dispute that happened several months ago.

An argument ensued, and Lotz was pushed from the doorway.

That''s when police said Lotz pulled a handgun from his pocket and fired a shot at the other man. After the victim went back into his home, Lotz is accused of firing a another shot at the neighbor's home.

Lotz was arrested without incident just moments later at his own home.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

