Police: Boise man tried to entice 14-year-old over Facebook

Kyle Shockey (Photo: Canyon County Jail)

NAMPA -- A Boise man is facing felony charges after police say he tried to convince a person he believed was a 14-year-old girl to meet up with him for sex.

In reality, the "teen" was an officer with the Nampa Police Department working undercover.

Police set up a fake Facebook profile, showing a 14-year-old girl named Zoe. According to court documents, 34-year-old Kyle Shockey messaged the profile June 29, himself using a fake name.

Police say Shockey asked the "girl" how old she was and whether she liked "older guys." The conversation quickly turned sexual, according to court documents, with Shockey commenting on the teen's body and asking whether she would let him kiss her and touch her sexually.

Later, Shockey also sent lewd photos and videos of himself to the fake profile, police say.

"Shockey stated that he thought I may be too young to talk to and told me to 'delete' the chat," the officer wrote in her report. "However, Shockey continued to chat with me."

The suspect messaged the fake profile again the next day, asking whether he could come see the teen, and questioning if she could "sneak out" of her house for a meetup.

The officer wrote that Shockey told her several times that the "relationship and meeting for sex would be 'our little secret' and told me not to tell anyone." He also asked that she delete their chats and unfriend him each time they ended their chats for the day, according to police.

Police say Shockey and the "teen" made plans to meet at the Jacksons gas station on Caldwell Boulevard in Nampa Thursday, and Shockey told her he would take her back to his apartment in Boise for sex. Before he arrived at the gas station, Shockey messaged the fake profile again, telling the "girl" that if she just wanted to hang out instead of having sex, "that would be OK," according to court documents.

Nampa Police officers waiting in the lot spotted Shockey's SUV park at the gas station, and took him into custody. According to police documents, he told the officers that it was "Zoe" who had arranged the meetup, and that he had told her he didn't want sex.

Shockey was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail. He faces a felony charge of child enticement and possible persistent violator sentencing enhancement.

The suspect remains in the jail on a $100,000 bond. He is due in court Aug. 10 for a preliminary hearing.

