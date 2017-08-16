Police: Boise man beat up relative, stole her car

Jack Wrigley (Photo: Ada Co. Jail)

BOISE -- A Boise man is behind bars after police say he attacked a family member and drove away in her car Monday night.

Officers were called out to a home near West Overland Road and South Eagle Flight Way at 8:44 p.m. The victim told police that she had been punched by 44-year-old Jack Wrigley after she refused to give him money.

Wrigley also took the victim's car without her permission, according to the relative. Police say a witness intervened to help the woman, calling 911 and driving her to a safe place.

After speaking with officers, the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police found Wrigley at the Walmart Supercenter on Overland Road later Monday night, and arrested him. He faces felony charges of aggravated battery and robbery, and could be sentenced to up to life in prison if convicted.

Wrigley was ordered at a Tuesday hearing to have no contact with the victim. He is due back in court Aug. 29.

