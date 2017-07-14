Police: Blaze caused by fireworks destroys Pocatello home

Fireworks for sale (Photo: KTVB)

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say a man setting off aerial fireworks in eastern Idaho while a neighbor screamed at him to stop ignited a brushfire that destroyed one home and damaged another.



Pocatello Fire Department Captain Nick Christensen tells the Idaho State Journal that firefighters responded to the blaze at about 10 p.m. Thursday and had it extinguished at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.



Authorities say the fire started when a fireworks mortar ignited dry grass that quickly spread across a ravine and then to a street with homes.



Authorities say that about 15 homes were evacuated but reported no injuries. Damage estimates were unavailable.



Police say they know the identity of the man lighting fireworks but are not releasing his name. Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad says the city intends to bring charges.

