Police: Biker gang, other group involved Nampa shootout

Nampa Police (Photo: KTVB)

NAMPA -- A confrontation that began inside a downtown Nampa business erupted into a shootout Tuesday night.

Nampa Police Lt. Eric Skoglund said Wednesday that investigators are still searching for the people involved in the gun battle.

Police were called out to a business in the 1300 block of 1st Street South just before midnight. By the time they arrived, Skoglund said, all the participants in the shooting had already scattered.

Officers found evidence that multiple people had fired multiple rounds. The shootout appeared to be between people wearing the insignia of the Devils Diciples motorcycle gang and another group.

Skoglund said it did not appear that anyone had been hurt in the shooting, but bullets struck three cars and a building.

The people involved in the shooting have not yet been identified, and a motive in the fight is unknown.

Anyone with information should contact the Nampa Police Department.

