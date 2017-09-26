Police: Man shoots himself after five-hour standoff in Kuna

Police were asking residents in a Kuna neighborhood to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon as officers tried to resolve a situation involving a man with a gun. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

KUNA - The Ada County Sheriff's Office said a five-hour long standoff ended Tuesday night in a Kuna neighborhood after a man shot himself.

Officials announced that the standoff was over at around 7:40 p.m.

Kuna police got a 911 call that a suspect had a gun and was trying to make contact with someone in violation of a protection order - and he was the subject of a felony stalking case that police were investigating. The stalking victim was the one who called 911.

When police got there, the man was in his car with the gun and refused to surrender to police.

The crisis negotiation team was called, and neighbors were asked to shelter in place.

After several hours police said they brought in armored vehicles to pin the man's car in to prevent him from leaving the scene. At that point, police said, he shot himself in the torso or stomach.

"There was a self-inflicted gunshot wound - to himself," Kuna police Chief Jon McDaniel said. "It does not look at this point like it is going to be life threatening. We did have paramedics on standby, right on scene. they were able to provide immediate attention to him. He's at the hospital right now."

None of the officers or deputies on scene fired their guns.

Police had asked residents in the neighborhood to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon as officers tried to resolve the situation.

The suspect has been identified as a 19-year-old man from Meridian, but his name has not been released.

Kuna police said charges are pending and the investigation is still under way.

© 2017 KTVB-TV