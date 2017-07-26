Police seek information on hat worn in Boise robbery

Police are looking for a man who robbed a U.S. Bank branch inside the Albertsons in the Northgate Shopping Center Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Boise Police)

BOISE - As police detectives continue searching for a man who robbed a Boise bank last weekend, a hat worn by the suspect has become a key clue in the case.

Police on Wednesday released a photo of a Denver Nuggets hat similar to one worn by the suspect during the robbery, which happened Saturday afternoon at a U.S. Bank branch in the Northgate Shopping Center on State Street.

Detectives want to talk with anyone who may have seen the hat before the robbery or who are aware of any such hat being sold in recent weeks.

Police previously released security camera photos of the suspect, who is described as a white man, six feet tall and about 200 pounds. In addition to the Denver Nuggets hat, he was also wearing a navy blue shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at (208) 377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS. You can also leave a tip at www.343COPS.com or on the "P3 Tips" app for your mobile device.

