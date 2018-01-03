Police ask for help with cell phone theft case

(Photo: Boise Police Department)

BOISE - Poise police are looking for more information about a cell phone theft that happened last month.

These are security camera pictures from Dec. 18 inside a fast food restaurant near West Overland and Cole roads.

Police say at about 4 o'clock that morning, the man shown in the photos took a phone from the counter while an employee was helping a customer at the drive-up window, then walked out of the store.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s, with brown hair and a brown goatee.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. You can also leave a tip using the "p-3 tips" mobile app.

