Police arrest man wanted for armed robbery at credit union

Joseph Graham (Photo: MPD)

MERIDIAN - A man wanted in a connection with a robbery outside local credit union is now in police custody.

Meridian Police say Joseph E. Graham, 29, of Boise, was arrested and charged with robbing a 25-year-old female employee while she ate lunch in the parking lot of the Idaho Central Credit Union near the corner of Ustick and Eagle roads on Oct. 13.

Meridian Police were able to identify suspects through video and help from a Rosauers employee. The employee saw the suspects and thought they were acting suspicious, so the employee took down a license plate number and provided it to police. The vehicle was tied to Graham.

Graham was arrested at the Boise Bus Depot this morning. When approached by officers, he tried to run but was quickly taken into custody. The gun used in the robbery has not been recovered.

Police have identified another suspect in the robbery. That person is currently in the Canyon County Jail on unrelated charges.

