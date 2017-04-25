KTVB
Police arrest homeless governor candidate

KTVB 3:13 PM. MDT April 25, 2017

BOISE - A registered candidate for Idaho governor has been arrested for a probation violation.

Troy Minton was arrested for violating his probation on a theft charge. He was booked into the Ada County Jail Sunday night and was still in jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

He recently registered as a Republican in the race for Idaho's governor using a homeless shelter as his address.

Minton was also in the news years ago as a plaintiff in Boise's anti-panhandling lawsuit.

It is unclear how he violated his probation.

He is currently in a crowded race for governor against GOP candidates Lt. Gov. Brad Little, businessman Tommy Ahlquist and former state Sen. Russ Fulcher.

