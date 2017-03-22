Police: 3 charged in credit card fraud ring

Nylani Jahpheth McFarlane (Photo: Ada Co. Jail)

GARDEN CITY -- Three men from out of state have been arrested in connection to a traveling fraud ring that targeted victims in the Treasure Valley, Garden City police say.

Twenty-nine-year-old Johnny Dewayne Moore of Alabama, 27-year-old Eric Rashard Hughes of Georgia and 24-year-old Nylani Jahpheth McFarlane of Florida were arrested early Tuesday morning.

Garden City Police say they were called out to a bank in the 6700 block of Glenwood Street at 1:10 a.m. after someone reported fraudulent activity.

Officers arrived and tried to talk to McFarlane, but he ran away from them and got into a vehicle driven by Moore, police say. Moore then sped away, according to the officers.

But investigators caught a break a short time later, when citizens about a mile away from the bank directed officers to a parking lot of a nearby business. There, officers spotted McFarlane, Moore and Hughes walking away from their vehicle.

All three were taken into custody.

Garden City Police Detective Sgt. Tyler Domeny thanked the public for helping them nab the suspects.

“This investigation is ongoing, and further charges are pending," he said in a statement. "This is another case where the good citizens of Garden City helped law enforcement and pointed us in the right direction. We appreciate the strong ties we have in this community and thank all who helped.”

Moore, Hughes and McFarlane were booked into the Ada County Jail on felony grand theft charges.

Investigators say the group is believed to be tied to multiple recent fraudulent transactions throughout the Boise area. None of them have ties to the area, police say.

All three are due to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

