Police: $200 debt sparked Nampa shooting

NAMPA -- A man accused of shooting a 22-year-old at a Nampa home was taking into custody Thursday, almost one month after the attack.

Marc Raymond Zuniga, 27, is facing a felony charge of aggravated battery in connection to the Feb. 19 shooting.

Police say Zuniga shot a 22-year-old man once in the stomach outside a home on North Yale Street. The .45 round went all the way through the victim, exiting out his back.

The 22-year-old was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. He and other people at the house told officers immediately after the shooting that they did not know the gunman.

But two other people came forward later, telling investigators that Zuniga was the shooter, according to court documents. When approached again by investigators in the hospital, the victim admitted the suspect had been living with him, and that Zuniga had shot him because he owed the suspect $200.

Police say Zuniga fired at the man at least twice, but only one bullet hit him.

Zuniga was booked into the Canyon County Jail, where he remains held on a $50,000 bond. He is due back in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.

If convicted of aggravated battery, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

