Pennsylvania man sentenced for abusing Nampa toddler

Jeffery Byerly Jr. (Photo: Canyon County Jail)

CALDWELL - A Pennsylvania man will spend at least three and a half years in prison for abusing a Nampa toddler.

28-year-old Jeffery Byerly Jr. was sentenced on Monday to 10 years, with three and a half fixed, on the charge of felony injury to a child.

Byerly was arrested back in June after an investigation by the Nampa Police Department revealed he had physically abused the 3-year-old child of the woman he was dating.

Police said Byerly became upset at the boy for finding a marijuana pipe, and as a punishment, he struck the child multiple times with an open hand on both sides of the head.

According to prosecutors, Byerly also admitted to swinging the child by his ankles like a pendulum, and at one point, bashing the boy's head on a dresser after losing his balance. Medical reports show the injuries caused the child's head to swell so much that he was unable to open his eyes or see normally for two weeks.

Prosecutors say the boy also suffered from a detached scalp and swelling of the brain.

“This case is about the protection of society, and in particular, the protection of those who are the most vulnerable like innocent children,” said Deputy Prosecutor Erica Kallin. “This case sends the message that if you hurt a child, you go to prison. That if you put a child in the hospital, you will be held accountable.”

In addition to the prison sentence, Byerly is barred from having contact with the victim or his mother. The judge also ordered him to pay a $5,000 civil penalty and other court fees.

