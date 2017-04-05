Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run; driver sought

CALDWELL -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person who hit a pedestrian in Caldwell Tuesday night, then drove away without stopping to help.

The collision happened at 11:36 p.m. at Linden Street and Kimball Avenue.

The pedestrian, an adult man, was in the intersection when the car hit him, police say. The suspect's vehicle is described as a silver or gray sport-style passenger car with a hatchback. The car has damage to the front end, and may have a broken headlight.

Authorities have not released information about the severity of the pedestrian's injuries. The wreck remains under investigation.

Anyone who saw the crash or knows who the car might belong to is urged to contact Idaho State Police dispatch at 208-846-7500.

© 2017 KTVB-TV