Pedestrian hurt in Eagle hit-and-run

(Photo: ACSO)

EAGLE -- A woman walking along Idaho 44 was taken to the hospital after she was struck by a pickup Sunday night.

Eagle Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the driver of the pickup, who did not stop to help the injured pedestrian.

The woman told police she had left the Starbucks at Edgewood Lane around 8 p.m. and began walking east along Idaho 44 on the sidewalk. When the sidewalk ended, she continued walking along the dirt berm on the side of the road.

Police say the woman had just passed South Ancona Avenue when she was hit. The woman reported an eastbound dark-colored Ford F-150 swerved off the road and onto the dirt berm. The pickup's passenger side mirror hit the woman in the back of her head.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

She described the pickup as a mid 2000s F-150, possibly with an extended cab or cap on top of the cab. Eagle Police has released a photo of a pickup that may look similar to the suspect's vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Eagle Police at (208) 938-2260 or send an email to cau@adaweb.net.

The collision was the second crash involving a pedestrian Sunday night. About an hour earlier, a different pickup jumped a curb in Boise, hitting and killing a woman on the sidewalk. That driver remained at the scene, investigators say.

Both cases remain under investigation.

