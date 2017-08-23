Ryan Paul Henry (Photo: Payette Co. Sheriff's Office)

PAYETTE -- The Payette County Sheriff's Office is searching for a inmate who failed to report back to the jail after being allowed out to attend a funeral.

Ryan Paul Henry, 30, was granted a furlough to attend the funeral in Vale, Oregon Aug. 12. He was supposed to return to the Payette County Jail by 4 p.m. the same day, Capt. Toby Hauntz said.

Henry never showed up.

Hauntz said the inmate was in jail for violating his probation in a felony drug possession case.

Henry will likely face a felony escape charge for failing to return to the detention center, Hauntz said. The case has been forwarded to the county prosecutor's office.

Anyone with information on Henry's whereabouts should contact authorities.



