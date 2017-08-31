Pair arrested in heroin trafficking bust

Adam Paul Esposito and Alejandro Valadez Mariscal (Photo: Ada County Jail)

BOISE -- Two Treasure Valley men are in the Ada County Jail after deputies seized more than half a pound of heroin Monday.

Adam Paul Esposito and Alejandro Valadez Mariscal, both 28, are facing felony heroin trafficking charges.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office began investigating the case earlier this summer. Deputies arrested Esposito and seized 100 grams of heroin at a Boise-area hotel Monday afternoon. Valadez Mariscal was arrested at a Nampa home a short time later.

Sheriff's officials say deputies seized an additional 187 grams of heroin and a small amount of methamphetamine from the hotel room where Valadez Mariscal had been staying.

Both men are held in the jail on a $500,000 bond, and are set to appear in court in September. If convicted, they could face up to life in prison.

