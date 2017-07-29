Owyhee Co. man shot and killed in standoff

File photo

MURPHY - Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man who police describe as a "hostile shooter" after a five-and-a-half-hour standoff early Saturday morning in Owyhee County.

According to a news release from Idaho State Police, Dennis W. Robinson, 48, fired on deputies who had gone to his home for a welfare check late Friday night.

An ISP spokesman also says Robinson led Owyhee County deputies on a pursuit into the Owyhee Mountains. Deputies requested assistance; officers with Nampa Police, Caldwell Police, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, and Idaho State Police responded.

Police say Robinson stopped driving at about 1:07 a.m. Saturday, when his vehicle became disabled or wrecked on Hard Trigger Road.

During a standoff that followed, police say, Robinson fired intermittently on officers before officers shot and killed Robinson.

The Critical Incident Task Force is investigating.

