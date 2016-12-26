OSP trooper in critical condition after shootout

(Photo: Rollins, Michael)

KING CITY, Ore. -- An Oregon State Police trooper was critically wounded and a suspect shot and killed following a chase late Sunday night on Highway 99W through Sherwood. The latest information from OSP on Twitter Tuesday morning said the Trooper is in critical but stable condition.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit which ended near Bell Road on Gimm Lane.

The incident began with a chase after police found a homicide victim in King City, according to the Washington County sheriff's office.

Police were were dispatched there at around 10:15 p.m. Monday after reports of shots fired and they found a woman dead.

The suspect, James Tylka, 30, was seen driving away. The chase ended on Southwest Gimm Lane south of Sherwood with an exchange of gunfire.

Tylka is believed to have shot and wounded the trooper, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a prepared statement.

The OSP Facebook page described the trooper as an Army Veteran with seven years on the job wit the agency.

“We're just trying to support his family and coworkers, thoughts and prayers together, and to be there for each other”, said OSP Trooper Cari Boyd.

Officers from Hillsboro, Sherwood and Tualatin police were involved in the incident and have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Washington County Major Crimes Teams in investigating both shootings.

Further information was not available. This story will be updated.