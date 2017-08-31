'No one to blame but himself:' Notus man gets prison for violating probation in manslaughter case

Spook Meras (Photo: KTVB file)

CALDWELL -- A Notus man who got a second chance after killing an elderly Parma couple in a head-on wreck is headed to prison for violating his probation in the case.

On Monday, a judge imposed 29-year-old Spook Meras' original sentence of 20 years in prison for manslaughter. Meras will have to spend at least a decade behind bars before he can become eligible for parole.

Meras was originally placed on retained jurisdiction, also known as a rider, for his role in the deadly 2014 wreck. According to police, he was was driving east on U.S. 20 near Purple Sage Road when he drifted over the centerline and slammed into an oncoming car.

A passenger in the other car, 74-year-old Tillie Montoya of Parma, was killed in the crash. Her husband, 74-year-old Eloy Montoya, died from his injuries in the hospital weeks later.

A boy and girl riding in Meras' car suffered broken bones and bruises.

Meras told police he had fallen asleep at the wheel, but tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana after the wreck. He eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and two counts of injury to a child.

Prosecutors say Meras violated his probation in the case earlier this year, when he again tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana. He also fell behind on his supervision payments, and associated with a felon without the permission of his probation officer.

"Mr. Meras has no one to blame but himself for where he is today," said Prosecutor Bryan Taylor. "Two members of our community were killed due to Mr. Meras's drug use. He had an opportunity to turn his life around but instead decided to go back down the same path that landed him in prison the first time."

In addition to the prison time, Meras was ordered to to pay $17,976 in restitution, a $10,000 civil penalty and court costs. He will also lose his driver's license for three years following his release from prison.



