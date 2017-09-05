No bond for man accused of stabbing woman to death

Scott Riggs enters the Elmore County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon. He is charged with first-degree murder. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

MOUNTAIN HOME - The Mountain Home man charged in the death of a 71-year-old woman will be held without bond.

Scott Riggs appeared in an Elmore County courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

Riggs is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Paula Ferbrache.

Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom, but we learned Riggs knew the victim and was renting a home from Ferbrache.

Court documents show Riggs is accused of stabbing Ferbrache multiple times.

Her body was found in the trunk of her car on August 26, about four miles outside Mountain Home after her husband reported her missing the night before.

Riggs does have a prior felony conviction for drug possession and eluding police out of California.

Prosecutors say they consider Riggs a flight risk because when police started looking into him as a possible suspect, he had his bags packed and was intending to leave the area.

That prompted the judge to deny bond for Riggs. He'll remain in jail and is due back in court on Oct. 6.



