Nampa woman indicted for mail theft

BOISE - A Nampa woman has been indicted for mail theft.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez says 56-year-old Laura Cox was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday for two counts of mail theft by a postal employee.

The indictment alleges that Cox stole mail that was for delivery in Melba while she worked for the Postal Service.

If convicted, Cox faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.

