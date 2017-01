Nampa Police are asking for help finding persons of interest in a stolen credit card case. (Photo: Nampa Police Dept.)

NAMPA - Police in Nampa are asking for the public's help in identifying two women who are considered persons of interest in the fraudulent use of a stolen credit card.

The department posted surveillance photos of the women on its Facebook page Sunday.

Anyone with information on the women or the crime is asked to call police at 465-2257.

