Nampa police search for armed robbery suspect

Nampa Police (Photo: KTVB)

NAMPA - Nampa police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery that happened Friday night.

The robbery happened at around 9 p.m. at the GameStop at 2025 12th Ave. Road.

Nampa police Sgt. Tim Riha said a male got away with an undisclosed amount of money after exiting the business through the back door and leaving on foot.

The suspect appeared to be alone.

He is described as dark skinned and around 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing all black, including a black hoodie.

Riha said he matches the description of the suspect in recent robberies in Ada County.

(© 2017 KTVB)