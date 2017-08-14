Nampa police investigate possible homicide after body found in alley

Nampa police car (Photo: KTVB)

NAMPA - Police are investigating a possible homicide after a man's body was found in a Nampa alley on Monday.

At around 11:01 a.m., a resident reported that they found a body in the alley near their home.

Officers responded to the alley, located between 4th Street South and 5th Street Southin the 2000 block and found the body of a Hispanic man.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nampa police at 208-465-2257. You can provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or online at 343COPS.com.

This is a developing story, and we have a crew going to the scene, Check back for updates.

