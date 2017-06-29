Nampa meth dealer headed to federal prison

Federal courthouse in Boise (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

NAMPA -- A Nampa man who once brought his young daughter along as he sold drugs to an undercover informant is headed to federal prison.

David Allen Oney Jr., 35, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for methamphetamine distribution.Oney pleaded guilty to the charge in March as part of a plead agreement.

Prosecutors say Oney, a member of the Vagos motorcycle club, sold more than 100 grams of meth during three separate drug buys between Dec. 31, 2015 and Feb.2, 2016. During the final deal, law enforcement realized Oney had brought his child to the exchange.

The defendant was held in the Ada County Jail until his sentencing. During that time, prosecutors said, he threatened a deputy, hit another inmate in the head and attempted to manipulate his cell door.

Oney will be placed on five years of supervised release after completing his decade-long sentence.



