Nampa man sentenced for sex with teenage girls

Jesus G. Gomez (Photo: Canyon County)

NAMPA -- A Nampa man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison for having sex with a trio of underage girls last summer.

Jesus G. Gomez, 28, will have to spend at least three years behind bars before he can become eligible for parole.

Prosecutors say Gomez met the teen girls at an anime convention and invited them back to his home in June 2016. Gomez engaged in oral sex and sexual intercourse with the victims, investigators say.

“The defendant in this case used and abused these teenage girls for his own sexual gratification, and caused tremendous emotional damage to each of them,” Deputy Prosecutor Erica Kallin said in a press release. “I’m thankful he’s headed to prison for the protection of society.”

A warrant was issued for Gomez' arrest in March. He pleaded guilty to sexual battery on a minor in August.

In addition to the prison time, Judge Bradly S. Ford also ordered the defendant to register as a sex offender and pay a $5,000 civil penalty and a $1,000 fine along with court costs.

Gomez is barred from having any contact with the girls involved.

Ford said during the sentencing that Gomez had manipulated his underage victims.

"Looking just on its surface, nowhere in here is any sign of any intent to have a meaningful relationship," Ford said. "This is just sexual exploitation and manipulation. Period.”

