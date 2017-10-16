Nampa man sentenced for possessing child porn

Sean Crawford (Photo: Canyon County Jail)

CALDWELL - A Nampa man has been sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography.

The Canyon County prosecutor announced that 36-year-old Sean Crawford was sentenced on four felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The judge ordered Crawford to serve at least one year in prison with six years indeterminate, register as a sex offender, submit a DNA sample to the Idaho database and have no contact with minors for the duration of his sentence.

He is also ordered to pay $1,200 in fines along with court costs.

