Nampa man sentenced for hate crime in death of gay man at Lake Lowell

Kelly Schneider in court April 10 for his sentencing. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BOISE -- A Nampa man was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for killing a gay man near lake Lowell last April.

23-year-old Kelly Schneider pleaded guilty to a hate crime, and will serve 28 years in federal prison for violently beating Steven Nelson because of his sexual orientation. On Wednesday, the victim's family was speaking out.

Cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom.

It was an emotional sentencing, with several of Nelson's family members reading victim impact statements with shaky voices and teary eyes.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho says Nelson was the target of a conspiracy ring and was attacked and later died because of who and how he loves.

On Wednesday, nearly a year after his death, his family is getting some justice and hopefully closing a painful chapter.

"The criminal justice system is one aspect of getting past this," Nelson's brother, Eric Nelson, said.

Steven Nelson is missed every single day by everyone whose life he touched.

"Steven reached out to people less fortunate than himself on an individual basis and tried to help them," Eric Nelson said.

"To see the outpouring from his friends and people he helped on his Facebook page and at his memorial service was important to us," one of his other brothers, Dennis Nelson, added.

In federal court in Boise, Nelson's family shared their sorrow and anguish, as well as cherished memories of Steven. His death is society's loss, they said, because he was a huge advocate for educating people about the LGBTQ community, especially at the University of Idaho when he attended college there.

"The world needs people like Steven who will make the arguments and stand up and say those things," his sister, Connie Nelson-Cleverley, said.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Nelson's killer, Kelly Schneider, to 28 years (336 months) in federal prison for a hate crime charge of willful assault based on sexual orientation.

"It's something I can live with," Eric said. "In view of Schneider's acceptance of responsibility, we didn't have to go through yet another trial."

That sentence will run concurrent with a life sentence for first-degree murder; Schneider will spend at least 28 years behind bars before he's eligible for parole.

"He has to serve in state court 28 years in prison before he's eligible for parole. Then he goes before the parole board, they determine whether to release him or not," Criminal Chief with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho, Aaron Lucoff, told KTVB, "In federal court, there is no parole, there's no parole board. It's just 28 years, you serve it. There's a credit for good time served."

After serving time in federal prison, Schneider will serve five years of supervised release. He must also pay a $5,000 fine. His defense attorney asked that he serve his time in Victorville, Calif.

"It was important for us to follow through on this charge with the hate crime because that, I think, captures what this was," Lucoff said.

Before the judge handed down the sentence, Schneider stood up, faced the Nelson family and apologized.

"This is a tragedy all the way around and we can't bring Steven back. But we felt like it was a just resolution today. And he did plead guilty, accepted responsibility and it seemed like his apology to our family was heartfelt," Eric added.

Shockingly, Schneider told the judge he deserved an even longer sentence.

"It doesn't always happen, I'll say that. I was surprised," Lucoff said. "Rarely have I seen defendants stand up in court and ask for a longer sentence than what is recommended."

According to a plea deal reached with prosecutors, Schneider conspired with three other men to set Nelson up by posting a solicitation for sex on BackPage.com last April. After Nelson responded to the ad, he was attacked by Schneider and robbed by a group.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Schneider kicked Nelson nearly 30 times with steel-toed boots, stripped him of his clothes and yelled homophobic slurs at him. Schneider and the other men took Nelson's clothes and money and left him for dead.

"The question is: What does this case mean? Obviously, Steven Nelson is dead and there's nothing we can do about that. But hopefully this sentence sends a message that this community does not tolerate hate crimes," Lucoff added.

The family's message is this:

"Turn away from hate. Turn toward love and it will pay dividends down the road."

In a public statement, the family expressed their appreciation to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, Canyon County Prosecutor's Office, the FBI, the U.S. Attorney's Office, and the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division "for their hard work to date in bringing Kelly Schneider and Jayson Woods to justice for their roles in the tragic robbery and assault that resulted in Steven's death on April 29, 2016. We look forward to the just resolution against all four defendants that have been charged in the matter".

They go on to say, "we hope that the era of misguided or hateful bigotry against sons, daughters, brothers and sisters due to sexual orientation will soon pass, so that they may live and love peacefully in the full light of day."

The U.S. Attorney's Office told us they don't plan on bringing hate crime charges against any of the other three defendants. One of the men, Jayson Woods, has already been found guilty of first-degree murder among other charges. The other two men charged, Kevin Tracy and Daniel Henkel, are set to appear in court on Monday, May 1.

There will be a "Stand 4 Steven" concert Thursday night to raise money for Boise State University's Steven Nelson Emergency Fund. This existing financial aid fund was renamed in Steven's honor - something the family says is therapeutic. The fund provides money for Boise State students experiencing financial hardship related to their sexual orientation.

It starts a 7 p.m. at the Knitting Factory in Downtown Boise. Tickets are $20.

