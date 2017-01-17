Nampa man run over after helping tow pickup from snow

Ben Felty with his son and daughter. (Photo: Courtesy of Cole Watson)

NAMPA -- A Nampa man was critically injured Sunday when he was run over by a pickup truck he had just helped free from the snow, investigators say.

According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Benjamin David Felty was helping 50-year-old Roger Edward Faull of Nampa get his truck out of a snow-covered driveway when the incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Lake Shore Drive.

After his own pickup became stuck as well, Felty called his wife, who arrived with another truck that was ultimately able to pull both trucks free.

As Felty tried to unhook a tow strap from the front of Faull's truck, investigators say Faul drove forward, running Felty over.

Although people on scene alerted Faull that he had hit the other man, he refused to stop and drove away, according to sheriff's officials.

Felty was rushed to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he was listed in critical condition Tuesday.

Deputies went to Faull's house and tried multiple times to get someone to come to the door, but no one answered. Faull's truck was still parked outside the home, however, according to the sheriff's office.

After getting a warrant to search the house, deputies found Faull in a bedroom. He was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Cole Watson, a friend of Felty, told KTVB the 33-year-old was taken into surgery Monday morning, and is currently in the intensive care unit awaiting additional surgeries. He described Felty as a father of three and and a veteran of the Iraq War.

According to Watson, Felty suffered injuries to his diaphragm, back and ribs. Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for his medical treatment. To donate, follow this link.

