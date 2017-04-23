Nampa man pleads not guilty to running over neighbor

Roger Faull (Photo: Canyon County Sheriff's Office)

NAMPA - A Nampa man authorities say ran over and seriously injured a neighbor who helped get his vehicle out of the snow has pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of an accident.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that 50-year-old Roger Faull denied the felony charge in 3rd District Court on Friday.

Authorities say Faull last winter ran over 33-year-old Benjamin Felty, crushing his diaphragm and damaging internal organs.

Felty underwent three surgeries.

Police say that after getting Faull's vehicle out of the snow, Felty went to remove a tow strap from the front of Faull's vehicle and was run over by Faull.

