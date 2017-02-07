Nampa man pleads guilty to hate crime in Lake Lowell murder

Kelly Schneider (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - A 23-year-old Nampa man has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime in the killing of a man near Lake Lowell last year.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Kelly Schneider pleaded guilty Tuesday to violently assaulting 49-year-old Steven Nelson because he was gay.

According to a plea agreement reached with prosecutors, Nelson posted a shirtless photo of himself with a solicitation for sex on backpage.com on April 27, 2016.

Nelson responded, and the two met the next evening. Schneider took Nelson's money without engaging in any sexual act with him.

Before Schneider met with Nelson, he told his friends that he was not gay and would not let anyone who was gay touch him.

RELATED: Schneider reaches plea deal in federal hate crime case

On April 29, Schneider contacted Nelson and conspired with other people to rob Nelson again. The plea agreement says that the plan was for Schneider to meet Nelson and ask him to drive to Gotts Point at the Deer Flat National Wildlife refuge for a sexual encounter.

The plan was for Schneider to rob Nelson, with two people waiting as "back up" to help Schneider if Nelson resisted the robbery.

When Schneider and Nelson reached Gotts Point, officials say Schneider immediately assaulted Nelson, kicking him 20-30 times with steel-toed boots and repeatedly using a homophobic slur.

Three other men were charged in connection with the crime. According to the plea agreement, no one else participated in the attack.

Sentencing is set for April 26, and the charge of willful assault based on sexual orientation, resulting in death, is punishable by up to life in prison, supervised release of not more than five years and a $250,000 fine.

Schneider also pleaded guilty on January 23 in state court to first-degree murder. Sentencing for that charge is set for March 20.

Jayson Woods, 28, was found guilty last week on charges first-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and accepting the earnings from a prostitute.

Also charged in the case are 21-year-old Kevin Tracy of Nampa and 23-year-old Daniel Henkel of Caldwell.

(© 2017 KTVB)