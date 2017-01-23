Nampa man pleads guilty in Lake Lowell murder; federal charges pending

CALDWELL - A Nampa man who posed as a male escort to lure a man out to Lake Lowell before kicking him to death with steel-toed books pleaded guilty to murder Monday.

Kelly Schneider, 23, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder as part of an agreement that allowed him to shed other charges, including felony robbery.

Schneider will now be taken into federal custody, where he will face additional charges.

Prosecutor Chris Topmiller told KTVB his understanding was that federal prosecutors planned to file hate crime charges against Schneider. U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Authorities have said Schneider was part of a "conspiracy ring" that targeted gay men who answered ads for sex the defendants put up on backpage.com.

Snyder said in court Monday that the plan had been to rob, not murder, 49-year-old Steven Nelson.

"I did not intend to kill him, but I understand I am responsible," Schneider told the judge.

The robbery turned violent during Nelson's planned meeting with Schneider at Lake Lowell. Schneider said he kicked the other man "numerous times."

Prosecutors say he also forced him to strip naked, took his wallet and car keys, and left him alone in 30-degree weather.

Nelson made it to a nearby house for help, but later died in the hospital.

Also charged in the case are 21-year-old Kevin Tracy, 28-year-old Jayson Woods and 23-year-old Daniel Henkel. Authorities say Tracy and Henkel were present during the robbery, although it's unclear whether they participated in the beating. Woods knew about the plan to rob Nelson, and helped set up the Backpage ad to lure in victims, according to police.

As part of the plea deal in the murder case, Schneider has agreed to a life sentence. Prosecutors will recommend he serve at least 28 years before becoming eligible for parole.

