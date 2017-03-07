Nampa man gets prison for beating, threatening girlfriend

Shawn White (Photo: Canyon Co. Prosecutor's Office)

CALDWELL -- A Nampa man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to domestic battery and drug possession.

Shawn Britton White, 39, will spend at least half his sentence behind bars before he can be considered for parole.

White was arrested in September after Nampa Police discovered he had physically attacked and threatened to kill his girlfriend on multiple occasions.

The woman told investigators White would punch her in the back of the head so there would be no visible bruise or mark. He also held her at knifepoint and threatened to kill her, she said.

Those threats extended to the young son White and his girlfriend shared, the victim said.

"If I can’t have [him], then no one will," the woman quoted White as saying. "I will kill you both and then myself.”

Officers found two bags of marijuana and two glass methamphetamine pipes on White just before his arrest. The defendant told investigators he had been smoking methamphetamine over the past several weeks.

As part of his sentence, White was ordered to have no contact with the victim or the boy. Prosecutors say White had a previous felony conviction for domestic battery in 2012.

Prosecutor Bryan Taylor said in a press release that sending White to prison was the right decision.

“Domestic violence is an issue we take very seriously here in Canyon County and there is no place in our society for people who continue to batter and abuse women,” he said. “There is no doubt the community is safer with Mr. White behind bars.”



