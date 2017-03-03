Nampa man charged with rape in Kuna

Augustus D. Hamilton (Photo: Ada County Sheriff's Office)

KUNA - A 19-year-old Nampa man accused of having illegal sexual contact with a teenage girl has been charged with rape.

Augustus D. Hamilton was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Ada County Jail.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Kuna police started investigating early in the morning on Feb. 28.

A girl told investigators that Hamilton forced himself on her the night before while they were alone in a car near a Kuna park. The two had just met.

Hamilton was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Friday afternoon.

The crime of rape is punishable by up to life in prison.

(© 2017 KTVB)