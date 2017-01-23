Nampa man charged with federal hate crime in Lake Lowell murder

CALDWELL - A Nampa man who posed as a male escort to lure a man out to Lake Lowell before kicking him to death with steel-toed boots pleaded guilty to murder Monday.

Kelly Schneider, 23, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder as part of an agreement that allowed him to shed other charges, including felony robbery.

Schneider will now be taken into federal custody. The FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office have been investigating the attack as a possible hate crime.

U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson on Monday announced that Schneider has been charged with a federal hate crime. He was indicted January 10 by a federal grand jury in Boise for willfully assaulting a person because of the of the person's sexual orientation.

The charge of willful assault based on sexual orientation, resulting in death, is punishable by up to life in prison, supervised release of not more than five years, and a $250,000 fine.

A trial date will be set during his arraignment, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities have said Schneider was part of a "conspiracy ring" that targeted gay men who answered ads for sex the defendants put up on backpage.com. Also charged in the case are 21-year-old Kevin Tracy, 28-year-old Jayson Woods and 23-year-old Daniel Henkel.

Woods' trial began Monday. Both Henkel and Tracy, who have pleaded not guilty, will testify against him.

Schneider said in court Monday that the plan had been to rob, not murder, 49-year-old Steven Nelson.

"I did not intend to kill him, but I understand I am responsible," he told the judge.

Steven Nelson

The robbery turned violent during Nelson's planned meeting with Schneider at Lake Lowell. Schneider said he kicked the other man "numerous times."

Prosecutors say he also forced him to strip naked, took his wallet and car keys, and left him alone in 30-degree weather.

Nelson made it to a nearby house for help, but later died in the hospital.

As part of the plea deal in the murder case, Schneider has agreed to a life sentence. Prosecutors will recommend he serve at least 28 years before becoming eligible for parole. Sentencing is set for March 20.

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said he was satisfied with the plea agreement, adding it sent the message that violence like the kind that claimed Nelson's life would not be tolerated.

"We hate to see this type of case happen anywhere, whether it's in Canyon County or Ada County or anywhere in the state of Idaho," he said. "But the fact is, we're prepared to deal with it, and we are dealing with it, and those who committed this crime are being held accountable."

The sheriff praised the detectives that had raced to piece together the case, landing arrests of all four suspects within hours of Nelson's death.

"I think today is another day of getting that small bit of closure for the Nelson family, even though it's not over," he said.

