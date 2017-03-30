Nampa man, 20, pleads guilty in deadly hit-and-run

Tristian Myers, 20, charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident in a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a Nampa man on Saturday, October 22, 2016. (Photo: Canyon County Jail)

NAMPA -- A 20-year-old who struck and killed an Australian father of three in Nampa last year has admitted fault in the man's death.

Tristian Donavan Myers of Nampa pleaded guilty Monday to felony vehicular manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Police say Myers' pickup slammed into 43-year-old Leslie Nassar as the pedestrian walked with his two young daughters on Hillcrest Way near Sunnybrook Drive Oct. 22.

RELATED: Man killed in Nampa hit-and-run identified

By the time emergency crews arrived, Myers has already driven away. Nassar was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The victim's girls, ages 3 and 8, were also hurt in the collision, but survived.

Myers was linked to the crash after he called dispatchers to report it, without saying he was involved. Investigators considered the call suspicious, and tracked Myers down to talk to him. During the interview, Myers admitted to hitting Nassar with his Ford F-150 and leaving the scene.

Police previously said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the wreck, although Myers is not charged with DUI.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, Nassar was a technology and social media innovator who wrote popular satirical columns and developed a live Twitter feed used on a Australian TV show. According to the paper, friends and colleagues described him as a "creative genius" who was co-running a digital production studio in Sydney at the time his death.

MORE: Nampa hit-and-run killed Australian social media pioneer

Nassar had moved to Idaho earlier in 2016, the Herald reported.

Vehicular manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, while leaving the scene of an injury accident carries a possible five-year sentence.

Myers' driving habits previously made headlines in 2014 when he lost control and rolled an SUV after his front-seat passenger set his armpit hair on fire with a lighter. Myers was charged with inattentive driving in that wreck.

Sentencing in the hit-and-run is set for May 22.

© 2017 KTVB-TV