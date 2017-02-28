Nampa gang member wants to take back guilty plea in Walmart lot shooting

The suspect, Mario Garza, was taken into police custody without incident. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

NAMPA -- A Nampa man who previously told a judge he was involved in a gang shootout that injured a 10-year-old girl is now asking to withdraw his guilty plea in the case.

Mario Adan Garza, 20, made the request Monday morning, the same day he was set to be sentenced in the shooting.

Prosecutors say Garza and a rival gang member, 21-year-old Ezri Garcia, were aiming at each other when they opened fire in the parking lot of a Nampa Walmart June 29, 2016. The men had gotten into an argument on Facebook the week before, and the shootout sparked after Garza pistol-whipped the other man, investigators say.

Neither suspect was shot. But a bullet from Garcia's gun hit a girl who was playing near the Chevron station as she waited with her family to watch the fireworks show from the God and Country Family Festival at the nearby Ford Idaho Center.

The bullet lodged in the child's shoulder. She survived the shooting, but still struggles with pain and a lack of mobility, her mother said.





Garza, who was originally charged with 24 felonies, pleaded guilty in November to aggravated assault with a weapons enhancement and felony riot with the gang enhancement.

Garcia also entered a guilty plea last year, and was sentenced earlier this month to 19 years in prison.

Prosecutors are opposing Garza's motion to withdraw his guilty plea. If a judge allows him to take it back, he will again face the original two dozen charges, rather than the reduced charges outlined in his plea deal.

A motion hearing in the case is set for March 13.

