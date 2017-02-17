Naked woman holding baby seen running into traffic, Boise police say

Crystal L. Knapek (Photo: Ada County Sheriff's Office)

BOISE - Police were told that drivers had to slam on their brakes to avoid hitting a naked woman holding a baby who ran into traffic Friday morning.

Officers were called at around 8:02 a.m. to West State and North Arthur streets receiving reports that a woman with no clothes was running in the street while carrying a baby.

Police said officers tried to speak to the woman and determined that the child was in danger.

The suspect - 40-year-old Crystal L. Knapek - had to be physically restrained so that officers could safely take the child.

Knapek was taken to a hospital for evaluation, then was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on the following charges: Injury to Child (F), Indecent Exposure (m), Resisting and Obstructing Officers (m) and Controlled Substance - Use or Under the Influence in a Public Place (m).

Police said the child is in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.

