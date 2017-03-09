N. Idaho murder suspect found dead

Mug shot of Steven Denson. (Photo: CDAPD)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- The suspect in the murder of a woman at Kootenai Health was found dead Thursday evening.

Steven Denson, 61, was wanted in connection to the death of Kelly Pease, 37. Coeur d’Alene Police confirmed that he had been found dead in his car on Bruss and Highway 53 near Rathdrum around 5:45 p.m. Officials said it appears he shot himself. According to court documents, Denson and Pease use to be engaged.

Deputies have closed off a section of Bruss Rd. at Hwy 53. Police are investigating the apparent suicide of Steven Denson. Detectives from both the Coeur d'Alene Police Department along with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office are processing the scene and collecting evidence. The investigation is considered to be active.

Police said a citizen saw the Nissan Pathfinder and called it in around 4:15 p.m. Police said when a Kootenai Co. deputy arrived where the car was parked they heard a muffled gun shot. The Kootenai County Sheriff's office and Coeur d'Alene Police are now investigating the apparent suicide.

Pease was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head on Wednesday afternoon. She was found in her car at Kootenai Health by a hospital employee.

According to court documents, Denson violated a no-contact order in February and attacked Pease in January. He was also accused of strangulation and domestic violence in January.

