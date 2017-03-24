KTVB
Murder suspect to be extradited to Idaho

KTVB 4:57 PM. MDT March 24, 2017

BOISE - An Idaho man accused of kidnapping, rape and murder of a Boise State student is expected to be brought back to Idaho to face charges in the coming weeks.

The Ada County Prosecutor's Office says Bruce Marchant's request to stay in New York, where he was initially picked up by police in December, was denied by a judge today.

Marchant is accused of killing 18-year-old Sierra Bush.

PREVIOUS: Man charged in death of Sierra Bush, arrested in NYC

Bush's body was found south of Idaho City in October.

Marchant -- a tenant of Bush's father -- was arrested at a VA hospital in New York.

