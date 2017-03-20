Murder suspect pleads not guilty in 20-year-old's death

Homicide at Park Village Apartments (Photo: KTVB file)

BOISE -- A Boise man accused of shooting and killing another man at an apartment complex near Boise State denied the charges in court Monday.

Adam David Bodenbach, 30, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the Jan. 6 death of 20-year-old Ryan Harrison Banks. His trial is set to begin Aug. 22.

Police say Banks and Bodenbach knew each other, and had gotten into an fight at the suspect's home the night of the killing. Afterward, Banks headed back to his own apartment at the Park Village Apartments complex on Sherwood Street.

Prosecutors say Banks later decided to go make peace with the suspect. But as he and Bodenbach's roommate were leaving the Park Village apartment, they spotted Bodenbach walking toward them with a gun, officials say.

Prosecutor Ben Harmer previously told a judge Bodenbach was about six feet away from the victim when he shot him, hitting Banks in the chest.

"'You think I was bluffing. See what you f----- get," Harmer quoted Bodenbach as saying.

Police say the suspect told them he shot Banks in self-defense after the victim swung a knife at him, but prosecutors noted that witnesses said Banks was not armed.

In addition to the murder charge, Bodenbach also faces charges of felony drug possession and use of a deadly weapon.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison or the death penalty.

