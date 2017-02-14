Murder charges dropped after Lake Lowell suspect's guilty plea

Kevin Tracy in court (Photo: KTVB)

CALDWELL -- A Nampa man involved in a robbery ring that led to one man being kicked to death in a remote area near Lake Lowell last April pleaded guilty Monday.

But Kevin Robert Tracy, 21, is no longer facing murder charges after striking a deal with prosecutors. Tracy admitted to aiding and abetting felony robbery in exchange for the state dropping additional charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

MORE: 'Absolutely heartbreaking:' Friends mourn Lake Lowell murder victim

Investigators say Tracy and co-defendants Kelly Schneider, Jayson Woods and Daniel Henkel put up fake ads on escort sites like Backpage.com, then robbed the victims who showed up for a sexual rendezvous.

In April, police say the group targeted 49-year-old Steven Nelson of Nampa, who drove out to the Gotts Point area of Lake Lowell, believing Schneider would meet him there for sex. Instead, Schneider and the other men took his wallet and car keys and forced him to strip naked, prosecutors say.

PREVIOUS: Man accused in Lake Lowell murder found guilty

Schneider badly beat the other man, kicking him repeatedly with steel-toed boots before taking his car and leaving him at the lake. The bloodied Nelson made it to a nearby house for help and was able to describe his attackers to detectives before going into cardiac arrest and dying later that day.

RELATED: Nampa man pleads guilty to hate crime in Lake Lowell murder

Schneider has pleaded guilty in both the murder case and a federal hate crime case, and is awaiting sentencing. Woods was convicted of murder earlier this month. Henkel has denied the charges, and is set for a jury trial in March.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Wendy Olson told KTVB she does not plan to bring hate crime charges against any of the defendants other than Schneider.

Tracy's sentencing is set for April 24. He faces a minimum of five years, and up to life in prison.

Copyright 2016 KTVB