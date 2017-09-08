Multiple stolen vehicles recovered in Nampa

Canyojn County Sheriff's Office vehicle. (Photo: KTVB)

NAMPA - Three people have been arrested after the Canyon County Sheriff's Office said several stolen vehicles were found at a home in Nampa.

The vehicles were located at around 10 a.m. Friday at a residence in the 5000 block of Howard Lane when a deputy was in the area investigating a report of suspicious activity.

Officials said further investigation by deputies found that three stolen cars and three stolen motorcycles were parked at the home.

The vehicles appear to have been stolen in Ada and Canyon counties, and the sheriff's office is working with local law enforcement to find the owners.

Three people at the home were arrested:

- Francisco Malacara Jr., 47, of Middleton, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, grand theft by possession and possession of burglary tools.

- Kacey P. Emerson, 34, and Cason J. Bowen, age 29, both of Nampa – were arrested on outstanding warrants.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests and charges are possible.

