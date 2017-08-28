Elmore County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Mountain Home woman as woman as a homicide.

The victim was identified as 71-year-old Paula Knudson Ferbrache of Mountain Home.

The sheriff’s office received a report at about 7 p.m. Friday that Ferbrache was missing. The caller said she had left work at about 2 p.m, and had not yet returned home.

Deputies searched for the woman and her car late into the night, but suspended the search until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Shortly after 8 a.m., someone reported seeing Febrache's car on a dirt road, in an agricultural area about four miles northeast of Mountain Home. Deputies who responded to the area found Ferbrache's body with the car.

The sheriff's office confirmed that foul play was involved in the woman's death. A suspect has not been identified. Detectives with Idaho State Police are assisting the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

