Mountain Home police warn of unlocked car burglaries

MOUNTAIN HOME - Mountain Home police say there have been a string of burglaries on the northeast side of town over the last couple of days.

They say it appears thieves are targeting unlocked cars in the middle of the night.

Police are conducting extra patrols and stopping people walking around at night to try and cut down on the crimes.

They advise taking any valuables inside and locking your doors to avoid becoming a victim.

If you have any information contact Mountain Home police.





(© 2017 KTVB)