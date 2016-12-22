Mountain Home mom, boyfriend charged with abusing baby

Nicole Christiansen (Photo: Elmore County Jail)

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Two people are facing charges after police discovered a badly bruised 18-month-old girl at an apartment in Mountain Home.

Officers went out to the Desert Manor Apartments at about 10 a.m. Wednesday morning after receiving a tip that the baby had been abused.

Police say officers noticed "severe bruising and swelling" on the baby's face, forehead, head, and back. She was taken by ambulance from the apartment to St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center.

The girl's mother, 24-year-old Nicole Christiansen, was arrested, along with Christiansen's 17-year-old boyfriend. The teen's name has not been released because he is a juvenile. Both are charged with felony injury to a child.

Police spokeswoman Melanie Broughton said Christiansen's relationship with the 17-year-old is also under investigation. He is not the baby's father, she said.

It's unclear what caused the baby's injuries, but Broughton said investigators believe they were inflicted by both suspects. She has been removed from the custody of her mother, according to police.

Mountain Home Police Chief Nick Schilz thanked those who tipped police off to the abuse.

"We are proud of our Mountain Home citizens, who are alert and feel comfortable and confident in our Police Department to call us to handle any situation," he said in a statement. "It is reassuring to know that here in our community, we have a strong dependable relationship with our citizens. A citizen like this makes a difference!"

The investigation is ongoing.

