Mountain Home homicide suspect found dead

NAME: Johnson, Anthony Alan Wanted by: Elmore Co. Sheriff Warrant: Homicide *Armed and Dangerous* Bond: $1,000,000 AGE: 30 HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 230 HAIR: Brn EYES: Blue Manhunt continues for suspect in Mountain Home homicide (Photo: Ted Arnold)

MOUNTAIN HOME -- A Mountain Home man accused of shooting and killing a woman at the Meadows Mobile Home Park Wednesday has been found dead.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Anthony Alan Johnson was found just after noon Friday in a "wooded area" near the trailer park. He died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to officials.

It's unclear whether Johnson killed himself Friday or earlier. He has been the subject of a manhunt since deputies say he shot 25-year-old Justice Gump as she sat in an SUV near the entrance to the mobile home park.

It's unclear why Johnson targeted Gump. Authorities said the suspect and victim knew each other, but did not elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

Johnson's family issued a statement expressing their sorrow at his actions Friday. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Gump's family pay for funeral expenses.

